SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tension between Ukraine and Russia has the world’s attention given that a Russian invasion is possible. KELOLAND News spoke with Lynn Hartsell, a retired two-star general who lives in Lincoln County, for his take on the situation and the possible impact here on the United States.

“Russia is not the only nation that’s watching intently what we do or don’t do as he threatens to invade Ukraine. China’s watching, Iran’s watching, North Korea is watching, all these terrorist organizations ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Taliban, they’re all watching intently on what we do or don’t do,” Hartsell said.

Retired general Lynn Hartsell expressed his concern for the reputation of the United States when discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“If he is allowed to successful invade Ukraine, and we do not repel him or cripple him economically by sanctions, I think the ramification is -as we talked about it a few minutes ago- is the destroying of the credibility of the United States as a world leader and a major world power,”

Hartsell shared how he sees short-term impacts.

“If the U.S. basically, sits back and lets Russia invade Ukraine, we’ll have a lot of civilian causalities, Ukrainian military casualties, a lot of property damage….”

He also considered the impact on the world beyond eastern Europe or the United States.

“You have to wonder what does China then take from that and what might actions they might take in regard to say Taiwan, if they feel embodied by what Putin is able to accomplish,” Hartsell said.

