RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A retired fraud investigator for the South Dakota Department of Revenue is facing several charges for money laundering and bank fraud.

Court documents say Steven Arthur Knigge deposited five fake checks totaling $142,000.

Authorities say he was able to transfer or withdraw about $16,000 before the banks found out the checks were fake.

Knigge is also accused of submitting a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan application for $20,833. Court papers say he requested the funds for a residential remodeling business, even though he did not own any such business.