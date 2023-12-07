PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Retired Circuit Judge Jon R. Erickson passed away Saturday, December 2, 2023, according to the SD Unified Judicial System (UJS).

Erickson served on the bench for the Third Judicial Circuit in Huron for 30 years.

Erickson began his legal career in Chamberlain before serving as Brule County deputy state’s attorney from 1975 to 1980. He was assistant attorney general with the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office in Pierre from 1980 to 1987.

Erickson served a year in the U.S. Attorney’s Office before Gov. George Mickelson appointed him to the bench for the Third Judicial Circuit in 1988. Erickson retired from the bench in 2018.

“Judge Erickson is leaving behind a legacy of justice, integrity and compassion. His legal career spanned several decades, during which he presided over numerous cases with a keen sense of fairness and impartiality,” said South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and all who were touched by his kindness and dedication.”

Erickson was born in Watertown. He moved to Sioux Falls with his family as a child and graduated from Lincoln High School. He earned his bachelor’s and law degrees at the University of South Dakota.