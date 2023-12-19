RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With thefts on the rise, Rapid City Police are stepping up efforts to protect stores from falling victim to thieves.

The department has put together a team of detectives to reduce retail crime and to make sure shoplifters are held accountable.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The holiday rush is on in Rapid City.

For shoppers, that means busy stores.

For thieves, that means police and stores are watching.

“We’re been reaching out to local retailers, loss prevention teams, speaking with them. We had a big group meeting with them, we invited them over to the police department, and opened up some lines of communication which we think is obviously step number one,” North Sector Patrol Lieutenant Darren Soucy said.

While violent crimes have seen a decrease in recent times here in Rapid City, 16 percent increase is what retail theft has been at from January to November in 2022 to 2023.

“In general it’s been the last year we’ve seen an increase. Or maybe not even over the last year, it’s been just recently over the last few years that we’ve seen this increase. Not one specific time frame, not one specific area of town,” Soucy said.

“A lot of these retailers have taken positive steps towards protecting themselves. But if there is advice that we can provide from the police department perspective to help kind of lower the opportunity for theft to happen, you know prevention would also be preferential to, you know, prosecuting somebody after the fact,” Eisenbraun said.

Those steps can be as simple as moving items away from the doors, so they’re more difficult to steal.

This is also the time of year that people tend to steal packages.

If someone steals something from your front step, you can either call the police department’s non-emergency line or you can fill out a theft report online.