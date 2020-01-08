Ret. two-star general shares reaction to Iranian strikes, looks to immediate future

KELOLAND News is following developing news of Iran firing ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases where American forces are located. The move comes in retaliation to last week’s American strike which killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

According to a US official Tuesday night, it looks like there are few if any casualties from the attack.

Ret. two-star Army Gen. Lynn Hartsell of Lincoln County, South Dakota says the rockets fired on Iraqi bases containing American troops did not shock him.

“Not one of total surprise,” Hartsell said. “Ever since we took out Soleimani a few days ago, certainly expected and I think the US expected some sort of retaliation measures from Iran. ”

However, he says, it was not entirely expected.

“The fact that this attack came from Iranian soil, fired by the Iranians themselves into an attack on bases that housed American soldiers in Iraq, was a change in a way that they’ve been conducting their operations,” Hartsell said. “So that in itself was to some degree I think an escalation of what we expected at least in the form of their retaliation.”

The retired general also shared what he expects to see happen in the coming days.

“Step one, get a good bomb damage assessment, step two then decide what measures if any are you going to take in response to that,” Hartsell said. “Frankly I expect there will be some measure of response. It remains to be seen whether this will become an escalation up the ladder that could lead to major conflict.”

On that point, he is doubtful.

“I really don’t think so, simply because I don’t think either country wants it,” Hartsell said. “I know the US doesn’t want total war, I can’t believe that Iran would want total war because I can’t believe that they would have any expectation of coming out as a victor.”

Watch the full interview here: