SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Round two of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has come to a close, and some promising contenders have emerged.

Quick notes:

Mashed Potatoes continued to reign supreme, winning once again by the largest margin, with a tally of 158-27.

The most competitive matchup this round was Mac & Cheese vs. Oreo Salad, with the fluffy dessert falling to the cheesy dish in a 99-87 decision.

Deviled Eggs, the previous winner of a close matchup could not repeat the feat, losing to Stuffing, a true player, on a 136-49 line.

A notable defeat in Round 2 was that of bread by meat, with both Turkey and Ham defeating their respective opponents, Rolls and Corn Bread. Could we see a bird vs. pig final battle?

Pumpkin Pie has defeated two corn-challengers, Creamed Corn and Sweet Corn, on it’s way to Round 3, but now it will face off against the juggernaut that is Mashed Potatoes. An epic battle indeed.

Voting in Round 3 is open until 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.