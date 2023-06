RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City will have a new mayor next month.

According to the South Dakota Secretary of State website, Jason Salamun has 32% of the vote while Laura Armstrong has 30% with all 25 precincts fully counted. However, because the votes are within 2% a recount is possible.

Current Mayor Steve Allender didn’t seek reelection. He was the city’s 58th mayor and served since 2015.