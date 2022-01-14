Results are in for DOH at-home COVID-19 test

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eight days after first requesting a COVID-19 test through the State of South Dakota, the process is now complete. The results: Negative.

After ordering a test through the state site on Thursday, January 6, our test arrived five days later on Tuesday, January 11. While this five-day delivery time did not fall within the expected next-day shipping claimed by Vault Health, the company providing the tests, two more tests ordered Monday, January 10 were delivered on the 11th.

We completed our test on Tuesday afternoon and mailed it back to Vault Health for analysis on Wednesday morning. On Thursday, January 13, an email was sent, letting us know the test was received and that due to delays caused by staffing shortages as a result of COVID-19, the results would be delivered via email within 24-72 hours.

The results were received at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 14.

You can find a full walk through of the entire state at-home COVID-19 testing process here.