HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A truck gathering different items for Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore was in Harrisburg Saturday taking in donations that will help fund future Habitat homes.

“It’s a chance for folks to donate to the Habitat ReStore that might not have had a chance otherwise, and it’s also a chance to get our name out there,” ReStore worker Tim Gillen said.

Donations will be sold at the local ReStore at a reduced price.

“Folks who need a couch, refrigerator, a stove, construction building materials, they can come and get those things at a significant discount that they would at any of the regular stores,” Gillian said.

Sarah Plucker and Kathy Swanson-Joenks each donated items today.

“We got to get rid of all of her stuff and we thought give it to Habitat for people to use it,” Swanson-Joenks said.

“They do good work based off what I see through social media and media on tv. They are providing great opportunities for the community that wouldn’t otherwise be there without them,” Plucker said.

The truck sees donations daily.

“Every day people are very good about thinking of us and coming and dropping off things that we can use. Or if you don’t have a way drop something off we can do have a limited amount of slots to come and pick up things up at your house if you’re in the Sioux Falls Area,” Gillans said.

Most of the proceeds from ReStore sales go to pay for building materials for Habitat homes.

“The money that we raise goes to the Habitat for Humanity construction side of our mission. That’s what goes and help build the houses that you hear about for the folks that meet the criteria,” Gillans said.