SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The current weather conditions in eastern KELOLAND has left a lot of people without power on Thursday morning.

According to Xcel Energy’s outage map at 10 a.m., power has been restored to most customers. There are currently ten outages reported, affecting just 166 customers.

Crews are currently assessing the damage at the current outages, so the restoration time is unknown at the time.

Stay with KELOLAND for updates on the outages.