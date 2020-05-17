Restaurants adjust to new normal a week after reopening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been just over a week since the City of Sioux Falls eased restrictions on bars and restaurants, and we all are figuring out a new normal of how customers are served.

R Wine Bar and Kitchen is used to serving customers inside the restaurant, but that all changed because of COVID-19.

“I looked at my calendar, I can’t believe it. It’s been seven weeks of everyday takeout,” Riccardo Tarabelsi, owner of R Wine Bar and Kitchen said.

And it’s a similar story for JL Beers.

“About a month and a half, we were closed to dine in. Just doing takeout order only,” Kelby Beste, assistant general manager of JL Beers said.

But last Friday, the two downtown restaurants reopened and are adjusting to the new normal.

“We have all of our tables spaced out, minimum of six feet, we’re fortunate to have a very large space so it was actually pretty easy for us to spread everyone out. We’re doing single-use menus, all of our staff is equipped with masks,” Tarabelsi said.

“Changing gloves frequently, sanitizing all the menus. Every customer that touches something, we come back and sanitize it right away. We’ve taken out about half of our tables and most of our bar seats,” Beste said.

Though masks and fewer chairs might make the restaurants seem different, both Tarabelsi and Beste say having customers back makes it feel a little normal again.

“We’ve missed our customers a lot. So, yeah, it’s approaching normal, you could say,” Beste said.

“Whatever that is and whatever that will mean, we’re just here to provide an escape,” Tarabelsi said.

Both restaurants hope to slowly bring back more customers, but each are keeping their take out options for anyone not quite comfortable with social settings just yet.