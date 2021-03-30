Restaurant Week giving people a taste of Downtown cuisines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After getting canceled last year due to COVID-19, Downtown Sioux Falls’ Restaurant Week is looking to encourage people to try some new food. But before that happens, they’ve introduced a new ‘teaser’ event this Wednesday to get people interested.

With shifting seasons come a change in menus at Parker’s Bistro in Downtown Sioux Falls.

“A lot of our new spring offerings have some springier elements like asparagus and peas and some of those things that make you think, ‘spring,'” Newcomb said.

Owner Stacey Newcomb and her kitchen staff are also shifting their focus to make something special for Downtown Restaurant Week.

“We’re doing a spring roll as an appetizer. We’re doing a tuna bucatini, which is a pasta dish – you can get that with either grilled tuna or vegetarian. Then, we’re doing a house-made cheesecake with fresh strawberries,” Newcomb said.

Starting Friday, for the entire week, seven local restaurants will be offering a unique three-course dinner for only $40.

“It’s simply a celebration. It’s really just to get people out and about, and with the weather being so nice right now, I think this will be a great time to do it,” Swier said.

If you aren’t familiar with any of these eateries, Downtown is hosting its first ‘Appe-Teaser’ event in the Washington Pavilion’s Visual Arts Center. This gives the public a taste of what to expect; five of the seven restaurants will be offering samples of their food – chefs and owners will also be there to chat with visitors.

“It’s something that is so special about this city is just feeling so connected to each other, and so having the chefs there, or the people that are managing those restaurants, you can feel so connected to them and the food that you’re eating,” Swier said.

“You know, it’s just another way to – like I said, bring some new people in and also try to give our standard customer another opportunity or option: just something unique,” Newcomb said.

The ‘Appe-Teaser’ is Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Restaurant Week kicks off Friday April 2 and goes through April 10.

The participating restaurants are: