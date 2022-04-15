SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You’ve may have noticed your trip to the grocery store becoming a little more expensive recently. And you’re not the only ones feeling it, the restaurant industry is also dealing with the increased food costs.

Customers are pouring into The Original Pancake House.

Chad Stockland is enjoying breakfast here after finishing his shift at work.

“I tend to come here every morning after work because it’s my all time favorite place,” customer, Chad Stockland said.

From eggs, to pancakes, and bacon, the options are endless. But owner Janet Eining says many of your favorites are increasing in prices.

“We’ve been seeing a rise in the costs since the first of the year, it was slow at first and now it’s increasing rapidly,” owner, Janet Eining said.

Specifically she says they’re seeing a big increase in dairy and meats. She says egg prices are up 350%.

“And we go through 1,200 dozen eggs a week,” Eining said. “That has a big impact on our bottom line, so we are to the point now where we are trying to figure out a realistic increase so we don’t scare people away but we can still stay in business.”

Eining says they are currently reviewing their menu to figure out exactly what those new prices might be.

“We hope this is temporary, we are saving the menus so if it goes back down, we will lower our prices, and I would certainly think that will happen at some point, I wish it was next week but I don’t see that happening,” Eining said.

Her staff is also in the front of her mind.

“We are looking at ways we can help them ease some of the burden they’re feeling because of the prices in the grocery stores, we’re family here, and if they’re seeing higher gas prices, we are going to find a way to help them with gas coming to work,” Eining said.

As for Stockland, he says nothing will keep him from eating at his favorite restaurant.

“I’m so addicted so I’ll probably have to pay whatever,” Stockland said.

Eining says they use 864 pounds of butter a week, another thing that has significantly increased in price.