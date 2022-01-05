Restaurant full of family tradition finishes first year in business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the fall of 2020 a Sioux falls man followed his dream and opened a restaurant.

While his restaurant serves food, owner Gabriel Rivera may also sing for his customers at Tarquin.

Rivera comes from a family of professional opera singers.

While he has a beautiful voice, his real passion is food. He often uses family recipes handed down from generation to generation in Argentina.

KELOLAND was there when Tarquin opened in 2020.



In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND we take you back to Tarquin and find out how Gabriel was able to stay open during the tough times of the pandemic.