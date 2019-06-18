Restaurant expanding hours for Levitt at the Falls crowds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The concerts are free, but businesses nearby stand to profit big from the Levitt at the Falls. The venue is coming off a successful opening weekend, and already getting ready for its next show Wednesday night. With room for about 3,000 music fans per show, one restaurant within walking distance is already expanding its hours.

During the lunch rush, local foodies tend to turn Bread & Circus into a zoo.

“It’s a relatively nice day out and everybody is looking to grab a bite to eat,” Barry Putzke, co-owner, said.

Putzke says his two-year-old business and its employees work hard to keep customers coming back.

“Making everything from scratch, using local ingredients,” Putzke said.

Now there’s a new one in the mix. Putzke says he knew the Levitt at the Falls would eventually be in his front yard when he decided to open in the North Main Avenue location.

“We’ve been looking forward to it for a couple of years and it couldn’t turn out any better. We just love it,” Putzke said.

The Levitt will bring 30 free concerts this year, and 50 in the summers that follow. Since the shows are 7 to 9 p.m., Putzke says it only made sense to be open longer. Depending on the night, that’s one or two more hours for hungry music lovers to swing by. Bread & Circus’s updated hours are:

Mon: 11 a.m-9 p.m.

Tues: 11a.m.-9 p.m.

Wed: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Thurs: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Fri: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Kitchen until 10 p.m.)

Sat: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Kitchen until 10 p.m.)

Sun: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

“Anything that can bring massive groups of people downtown for weekend nights or week nights or whatever it is, I think it’s really a big boost for businesses,” Putzke said.

“It brings so many people walking around, visiting shops, dining, drinking. It’s a wonderful thing,” Sadie Swier, marketing and communications coordinator for Downtown Sioux Falls Inc., said.

Swier says last weekend’s combination of the Pride Parade and first Levitt concerts were major wins for downtown businesses.

“Businesses are very excited, just because the Levitt is this missing piece to Downtown that’s finally been added and getting all different areas of downtown tied together, and the Levitt has done that,” Swier said.

Putzke is expecting the kitchen to be so busy, the restaurant is experimenting with something new. He says it’ll add an outdoor grill/section on the patio for grab and go food options. It’ll be some late nights at Bread & Circus, but Putzke is ready to enjoy the show.

“I love coming to work and I love this is my job,” Putzke said.

