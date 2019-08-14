Resolution to parking fees fails at city council meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend, Project SOS will be distributing thousands of school supplies to kids in need before the first day of school. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, a resolution was proposed to have the money for over time parking fees go to Project SOS.

While it failed 5 to 3, it still brought attention to the need for volunteers and donations. But there was some disagreement on if that should be done.

“Parking funds as an enterprise unit are made to fund parking. Period. It’s an enterprise fund, so the fees that are paid by people, you cannot spend the same dollar twice and I know it sounds cold hearted,” Curt Soehl, council member said.

“This is just us saying look at it, look at it with your staff, decide what you want to do moving forward, but instead Councilor Soehl, he’s just cutting it off, stamping it down, annihilating my efforts,” Theresa Stehly, council member said.

“We are just grateful that the city council called attention to Project SOS and it highlights all of the good that we do here for children in the community,” Madeline Shields with The Banquet said.

Volunteers are still needed for packing day on Friday and distribution day.

Project SOS will be holding its distribution day this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you would like to help, you can find more information on The Banquet’s website.