Resolution to allow refugee resettlement in Sioux Falls passes unanimously

The Sioux Falls City Council unanimously passed a resolution to allow resettlement of refugees in the city.

This came just a few hours after the Minnehaha County Commission unanimously passed a similar measure Tuesday.

Several people from Lutheran Social Services and refugees spoke in front of the councilors to demonstrate the importance of welcoming refugees to the city.

“In all honesty, none of this would be possible, I wouldn’t be able to live my American Dream if in 1992, LSS didn’t help us resettle here. So yeah, I’m just really grateful, I want to keep this short. Sioux Falls has always been my home, I love this place,” Kaizen co-founder Cham Phan said.

Last year, President Trump issued an executive order allowing state and local governments to consent to receive refugees.