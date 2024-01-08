SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — So far this winter, eastern KELOLAND hadn’t seen much snow. But this morning Mother Nature decided it was time for us to get our due.

“Well it’s the first big official snowfall in Sioux Falls, people of all ages are out enjoying the snow” Renee Ortiz.

Kelsey Billion and her two boys Jay and Tom decided to make the most of the snowy morning.

“This is the first big snow that they’ve been able to get out in this year. So they’re pretty excited,” said Kelsey Billion, mom.

Today’s the duo’s first snow day from school..

“All the schools in South Dakota are canceled! (Why?) Cause we had a snow day!” said Billion boys.

While not all the schools in the state were canceled today, it was a snow day for many in southeast South Dakota.

Wendy Butler-Boyesen was also out and about enjoying the snow.

“It’s wonderful. I mean, it’s beautiful. It’s light. The problem mainly is, well, not everybody shoveled yet, but some of the streets that are plowed are ice underneath,” Butler-Boyesen said.

This isn’t her first South Dakota winter, which is why she comes prepared with her ski poles.

“They have little sharp things right there that dig into the ice. So when you do this.. it grips,” Butler-Boyesen said.

Snow days are a part of the South Dakota experience..

“That’s why we live here in South Dakota, keeps the riffraff out.”

But even so, everyone can find a way to turn a snow day, into a fun day.