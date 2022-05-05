SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a fire early Thursday morning at an apartment building on the 3500 block of South Larch Avenue, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said.

Officials say trapped residents were trying to evacuate the building by jumping from the windows. Crews were able to rescue the remaining residents.

Firefighters first on scene found smoke and flames coming from a 3rd story window. The fire was reported at about 6 a.m.

The fire was contained to one apartment, but other units have heat and smoke damage, SFFR says. Firefighters were able to get the fire out in 10 minutes.

The two people who were taken to the hospital have unknown injuries, and officials say none of the firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.