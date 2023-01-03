SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The snow started falling Monday afternoon and it hasn’t let up since. Many people have had to bring out their snow blowers and shovels multiple times to stay ahead of the storm.

It’s day two of the latest winter storm that is dumping snow across southern and eastern KELOLAND – including Sioux Falls.

Even as snow continued to fall Tuesday morning, that didn’t stop people from picking up their shovels.

“I’ve only been out here for a half an hour but it’s pretty bad,” Sioux Falls resident, Joshua Johnson said.

Joshua Johnson says with so much snow, he’s starting to run out of places to put it.

“I shoveled last night when I got home from work just so it wouldn’t be so bad this morning and I guess I’m glad I did because it’s pretty bad, and I’ll probably have to do it later on this afternoon,” Johnson said.

Down the street, we caught up with this couple clearing their driveway and even helping out some of their neighbors.

“It seems to be coming down about an inch or two every hour or less,” Sioux Falls resident, Mark Bledsoe said.

The two had the same idea of removing the snow that has already fallen and preparing to shovel more later.

“We came out about an hour ago, we shoveled last night, we knew that if we don’t keep on top of it, it’ll take over us,” Sioux Falls resident, Judy Bledsoe said. “The beauty of probably most neighborhoods are we all help out each other and that’s what we are doing.”

A South Dakota winter that’s shaping up to bring in plenty of snow.

Sarah McDonald: “Any advice when shoveling like this?” Johnson: “Get a snowblower,” Johnson said.

According to the City of Sioux Falls, sidewalks need to be cleared 48 hours after any snow storm or ice accumulation ends.