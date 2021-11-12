Residents safe following house fire in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The cause of a fire is being investigated after firefighters were called to a home in Sioux Falls Friday morning.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said they were called to a reported house fire on the west side of the city around 4 a.m. Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the structure when they arrived. Crews were able to put the fire out in 30 minutes.

Officials says the Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

None of the residents were injured, however a firefighter sustained a minor injury on scene.