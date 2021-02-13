Residents safe following house fire in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Two residents are safe following a house fire in Sturgis Saturday afternoon.

According to the Meade County Emergency Management Facebook page, occupants stated that frozen water lines were being thawed by the landlord. The temperature at the time was -3 degrees.

The residents, along with several pets, have been displaced due to the fire with no possessions and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Fort Meade Fire Department was assisted by Sturgis Police, Meade Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Meade County Emergency Management and utilities companies.