UPDATED 5:40 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of South Dakota residents are still without power after May 12th’s severe weather.

As of 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the South Dakota Rural Electric Association’s website lists more than thirty-six hundred “member-consumer-owners” that don’t have power.

The map shows Brookings and Lake Counties are the communities most impacted by power outages currently.

Xcel Energy’s map of electric outages, shows there are currently 62 outages in the Sioux Falls area impacting more than 1,200 customers.