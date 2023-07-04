SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last Friday, the city of Sioux Falls released its 2024 to 2028 Capital Improvement Program Plan. From renovating historic pools to adding on trails to help the city feel connected, there are a lot of projects in the proposal.

Sioux Falls plans to invest over $1 billion to help the city grow over the next five years.

Over $58 million will go to Parks and Recreation which will help expand trails like the Cherry Creek Trail Corridor, which Brian Kittelson thinks will be a great addition.

“I think that the recreational trails are one of the biggest assets that Sioux Falls has. So, I think it’s important since Sioux Falls is growing that we need to continue adding miles and connect it to different parts of the city,” Kittelson said.

Cherry Creek Trail Corridor was voted on by the people of Sioux Falls as one of the top trails to be redesigned. The city says this will help connect northwest Sioux Falls to the main trail loop.

“It’s going to be a huge promotion for walking, rollerblading, biking, scooters, all sorts of things,” Kittelson said.

Another asset that will change will be renovating older pools like the Keuhn Park Pool. The pool was built in 1981 and has mainly stayed the same, but frequent pool goer Patrick Golay doesn’t want to see the pool changed or expanded.

“I just like the simplicity of it. I like the fact that it isn’t overcrowded, and you know it isn’t just a mega landmark for the place in Sioux Falls where you can actually come and get in the pool,” Golay said.

Keuhn Park Pool is very special to Golay as he has swam there since 2008, but there are little changes he’d like to see like improved concrete.

“Maybe a high dive, and maybe a slide for the kids,” Golay said.

The plan is scheduled to be presented to City Council on July 20th. If you would like to read the plan, click here.