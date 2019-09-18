Residents in Madison continue to clean up homes after flooding

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday marks one week since widespread flooding hit southeast KELOLAND. Madison is just one of the towns hit hard. Both Silver and Memorial Creeks overflowed causing damage to homes.

Nearly a week after flooding hit the city of Madison, homeowners are cleaning up the damage the water left behind.

“The water was seven feet deep in my basement, up to the ceiling of the basement, and so pretty much everything in there was drowned and we took out a few things that we were trying to keep, some papers and pictures and stuff like that but everything else is ruined, the walls, the electronics, and all the soft furniture is ruined,” lives in Madison, Jack Walters said.

Jack Walters is just one of the people in Madison affected by flooding. He has had to haul much of his stuff to the curb.

“Our house is small and we needed that square footage to be in the house, so about half of everything we own is gone, that’s tough,” Walters said.

This week city crews are out picking up those damaged items. Patrol sergeant Aaron Talich says the department has been receiving calls of people going through items left on the curb.

“It’s definitely going to be a slow cleanup, normally if there’s city wide cleanup they try to do that in four days, one day in each part of town, this is definitely going to take longer than that, there’s way more stuff, it’s wet, it’s moldy, it’s nasty stuff,” Madison Police Dept, Sgt. Aaron Talich said.

While crews continue to cleanup and homeowners work to move forward, people like Walters are happy to live in a community like Madison.

“People have been so nice and so helpful, coming over and helping clean, cart stuff out, so that’s been a positive in the midst of all the negatives,” Walters said.

Talich says the Red Cross is in town and is going around talking to people and assessing the damage. He says once they are done in the city, they will head out to the county.