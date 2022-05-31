OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a fire was raging through a chemical company just southwest of downtown Omaha, forcing some nearby residents to evacuate and leaving thousands without power.

Reports say thick smoke billowed from the Nox-Crete facility Monday night, but no injuries had been reported.

Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said the first call for help came shortly before 7 p.m. Fitzpatrick said firefighters first struggled to access the fire, then realized it was bigger than first thought and pulled back knowing there were chemicals and propane bottles on site.

Lighting flashes behind the scene of a three-alarm fire at Nox-Crete, Inc., at 1415 S. 20th Street in Omaha, Neb., Monday, May 30, 2022. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Flames shoot up at the scene of a three-alarm fire at Nox-Crete, Inc., at 1415 S. 20th Street in Omaha, Neb., Monday, May 30, 2022. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

A man sprays down the roof of a neighboring building while also filming the scene of a three-alarm fire at Nox-Crete, Inc., at 1415 S. 20th Street in Omaha, Neb., Monday, May 30, 2022. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Courtesy Omaha Fire Department

Courtesy Omaha Fire Department

Courtesy Omaha Fire Department

Courtesy Omaha Fire Department

Courtesy Omaha Fire Department

Courtesy Omaha Fire Department

Courtesy Omaha Fire Department

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management says the smoke poses no toxicity risks. Omaha Public Power District said more than 2,500 customers were without electricity in the neighborhoods near the fire.