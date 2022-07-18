SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With this heat we’ve felt, people might have taken solace with a pool this weekend.

“The humidity and the heat are a huge factor in how we run things here. This summer has been kind of a hit or miss, honestly it depends on the day we just haven’t had a lot of rainy days. Rainy days do help but with that being said we struggle like everyone else in the heat,” aquatic director Colter Quinn said.

Sometimes this humidity is a challenge for lifeguards.

“Even if we’re hydrated and we eat food throughout the day, sometimes there is an occasional lifeguard that do pass out. We have several trained professionals on site to help to make sure they’re okay and get them back as soon as possible,” Quinn said.

Rotation and breaks are part of the process here.

“We switch around every 15 to 30 minutes that we have, so that everyone gets a rotation throughout the whole park. We can get breaks every two hours,” lifeguard Avery Evans said.

Isaiah Hurley was one person cooling off Sunday.

“We did the pirate thing, and we did the wave pool and the bumper cars,” Isaiah Hurley said.

