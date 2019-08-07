Residents clean up after storm tears through Burke

BURKE, S.D. (KELO) – It’s going to be a long week in Burke. People are cleaning up after a powerful storm with hail and winds reaching 100 miles per hour. Some of the most severe damage was at the school, community civic center, and lumber yard.

From trees scattered on the ground, to broken windows, and damaged businesses and homes… this is what last night’s storm left behind on Main Street in Burke.

This used to be the home of Mary Lou Bohnet’s mother.

“We don’t even know where the roof went, we haven’t found the roof yet, the walls, it’s just like the house exploded,” cleaning up, Mary Lou Bohnet said.

Fortunately they had moved her mom to an assisted living center back in May, so no one was home when powerful winds swept through.

The family first stopped by last night to check out the damage.

Now today they’re left picking up a lifetime of belongings.

“The cabinets were attached to the ceiling and when the roof went, some of the cabinets fell, and there’s all kinds of broken dishes and everything and trying to sort through all that as much as possible,” Bohnet said.

Gregory County Commissioner, Kelsea Sutton says people have been working around the clock.

“As soon as the storm blew over I think we have seven fire departments from around the area respond, and people were out checking on the damage to businesses,” Gregory County Commissioner, Kelsea Sutton said. “First responders were out last night, probably until 2:00-3:00 in the morning, knocking on people’s doors, making sure everyone was ok.”

While the storm may have left behind plenty of damage, it’s leaving this community coming together.

“Burke has a good reputation for coming together when things get hard, and taking care of each other and taking care of things and we’ll do that again now,” Sutton said.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help people with the recovery process.