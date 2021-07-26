Residents asked to conserve water following grain elevator fire in Clinton, Minn.

CLINTON, Minn. (KELO) — Residents in a Minnesota town northeast of Milbank, South Dakota are being asked to conserve water following a fire at a grain elevator over the weekend.

According to the Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters responded to reports of smoke at the Wheaton-Dumont Elevator just before 11 a.m. Sunday. Crews arriving on scene found the office and the grain towers fully engulfed in flames. Multiple agencies were called in for mutual aid.

Grain elevator fire in Clinton, Minn. | Courtesy Travis Fitzner

Grain elevator fire in Clinton, Minn. | Courtesy Travis Fitzner

Grain elevator fire in Clinton, Minn. | Courtesy Travis Fitzner

Grain elevator fire in Clinton, Minn. | Courtesy Travis Fitzner

The sheriff’s office is asking residents of Clinton to conserve water as efforts to put out the fire are expected to continue through Monday morning.

Officials say an evacuation was ordered for a 3-block area surrounding the elevator, but has since been lifted.

Highway 75 was closed while crews were pumping water from Lake Eli. The closure was expected to last through Sunday night, and it will be reevaluated Monday morning.

Officials say Park Street and the area next to the elevator will remain closed as structures may be unstable due to fire damage.