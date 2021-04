YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Yankton were kept busy early Monday morning with a fire in the southeast part of town.

According to officials, crews were called to a house fire around 4:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Picotte Street. Firefighters first on scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

The Yankton Fire Department posted several pictures of the fire to its Facebook page.

Officials say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.