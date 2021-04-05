Residents are safe following house fire in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Sunday morning in the western part of the city.

Officials say firefighters were called to the 4800 block of West Thad Place for reports of a fire around 11:30 a.m. Crews first on scene found smoke and fire coming from the front deck and inside of the home. They were able to put the fire out in about 10 minutes.

According to authorities, two adults and three children have been displaced by the fire. The family is getting assistance from the American Red Cross. Firefighters also rescued a pet snake from the home.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.