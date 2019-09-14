Residents and livestock helped by Renner Fire and Rescue

RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — Renner Fire and Rescue have dealt with multiple water rescues between Friday and Saturday.

A rescue Saturday morning happened just south of town in a flooded pasture. First responders were there to help get people out of their flooded homes.

“If there’s people that maybe are out there right now, please give us a call so we can maybe come get you now and not have to do this at two in the morning or maybe when something worse happens,” Jason Gearman, Minnehaha County Emergency Manager said.

Gearman says the individual that called for assistance is out of the flooded area. People who live nearby have also had to rescue livestock from the pasture.