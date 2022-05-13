CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Castlewood are monitoring who can come into town as residents continue to clean up from Thursday night’s tornado damage.

One homeowner was just getting ready to finish building his new house when the tornado damaged it, taking out windows and ripping the roof off.

David Johnson shared video of the tornado moving through town with KELOLAND News.

There’s also damage to the school with part of the roof caved in and windows now boarded up.

KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek spent the afternoon in Castlewood. She will have more from homeowners and the mayor, on KELOLAND News at 10 Friday night.