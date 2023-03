MISSION, S.D. (KELO) — One person is out of their home Monday morning following a weekend fire in Mission.

Officials say it happened around 2:15 Sunday afternoon a block east of the post office.

Crews arriving on the scene found smoke coming from the roof of a home.

Firefighters went inside and found flames in the attic. Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the home.

The resident is being helped by the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported.