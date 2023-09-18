SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Travelers worried they may not find a parking spot at the regional airport before they take off, can reserve a parking spot in advance, according to the airport’s website.

Reserved parking is one of the latest options for travelers. Users can reserve a spot the same day they fly out. Or they can book it more in advance. The reservation option is available online.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If a traveler reserves a spot, the time can be changed up to three hours before it was originally booked to start.

Sioux Falls is not the only airport offering reserved parking.

The airport in Omaha, Nebraska, has an online option to reserve a parking spot. Users must reserve a spot at least 12 hours in advance.

The Houston Airport advised travelers in May to reserve their parking for summer travel. “All parking facilities are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” Houston Airports said on its website.

The Oakland International Airport in California announced an online option to reserve parking in July 2022.

The Sioux Falls airport is building a new parking ramp with about 970 spaces. Airport parking spots will increase by about 750 spaces when the ramp is completed.