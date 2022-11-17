RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — From the Black Hills in the West to the rolling prairies in the East, South Dakota is home to many beautiful landscapes. And to South Dakota’s tribes, some of that land is sacred. That’s why the tribes are working with the Department of Agriculture and Intertribal Agricultural Council.

While the South Dakota Reservations are filled with beautiful landscapes, it’s important that they are preserved.

“We have a lot of land that has probably been overused for years,” President Rosebud Sioux Tribe, said.

That’s why today, officials from Farm Service Agency, Natural Resource Conservation Service, the Intertribal Agriculture Council are here.

“This historic agreement is a way for us to extend support and really build from our shared commitment to conservation and stewardship of the land and water that we all depend on,” Scott Marlow, Deputy Administrator for Farm Programs USDA, said.

There are also representatives from the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, and Chairman Scott Herman from the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

“We are always talking about climate control and preserving the land base and making sure that everyone is taking care of the land like they are supposed to. I think this is going to make a lot of people and operators a little bit easier about taking care of the land and doing their part,” Herman said.

Now that the tribes have the opportunity to enroll into the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, their sacred land could see improvements in the future.

“Which will really facilitate opening up some of the USDA’s conservation programs to both tribal lands and lands owned by tribal members,” Marlow said.

Sign up for the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program will start in the next few weeks for tribal lands. The event today was hosted at Western Dakota Technical Institute.