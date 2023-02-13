SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One woman was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency near the top of Black Elk Peak.

Rescue on Feb. 12 at Black Elk Peak.Custer County Search and Rescue photo Feb. 12 rescue on Black Elk Peak. Custer County Search and Rescue photo.

Custer County Search and Rescue said it was called to the area at 5:30 MT Sunday morning. Search and rescue said the woman and her friends had hiked to the summit to watch the sun rise.

She tired to hike back down but had severe abdominal pain. Crews carried the woman to an ATV as her condition worsened. It took her to an ambulance that then brought her to the Custer hospital.