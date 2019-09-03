Rescue crews respond to Palisades State Park for a fall

GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement confirmed with KELOLAND News that a 20-year-old woman was at Palisades State Park when she reportedly fell 80 feet into the water on Monday evening.

We’re told witnesses saw her hit some rocks on her way down. Several law enforcement agencies from Minnehaha County and Garretson arrived on the scene around 5:30 p.m.

Authorities say she was conscious and talking. Rescue crews were able to get her out of the water a short time later. She was taken to a local hospital, and authorities say her injuries appeared to be minor.

