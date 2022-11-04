This story has been updated with a link to the denial.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County judge will not stop the auditor’s office from counting absentee ballots on election day.
Two people filed a civil lawsuit earlier this week, asking for a temporary restraining order.
They didn’t want mail-in ballots counted until the county auditor confirm that the people who requested them were properly registered.
Friday afternoon a judge issued an order saying the temporary restraining order is denied.
KELOLAND News has obtained that document, which can be viewed here.
