Request for volunteers to help pack food for families in need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Feeding South Dakota is putting out a call for help.

It comes following Governor Kristi Noem’s state of emergency declaration due to COVID-19.

The organization is still finalizing emergency food distribution plans. Organizers intend to start packing boxes of non-perishable foods Saturday morning to be distributed to families in need over the next several weeks.

Volunteers are needed to help with that process at the state’s three distribution centers in Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls.

If you are interested, you need to register online.