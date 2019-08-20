Representative Dusty Johnson visits Burke to look at progress of cleanup

BURKE, S.D. (KELO) – Two weeks after a tornado ripped through the city of Burke, crews are still dealing with the damage and debris.

Governor Kristi Noem and U.S. Senator John Thune already toured the devastation. Tuesday, Representative Dusty Johnson made his way to Burke.

Congressman Johnson saw firsthand the progress that has been made to pick up the damage left behind.

The mayor of Burke says it’s thanks to countless volunteers that the city is starting to get back to normal.

“It looks a whole lot different than it did two weeks ago,” Mayor of Burke, Tom Glover said.

While volunteers have played a significant role, Glover says there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“It’s going well and unfortunately the volunteers are pretty well gone and so it’s going to be up to the city to help with the rest of the cleanup,” Glover said.

Representative Dusty Johnson met with city leaders and community members, taking a look at the progress, and what still needs to be cleaned up.

“There’s a tremendous amount of progress being made, there’s still a lot to do, that school, that civic center, they’re in bad shape, it’s going to take a lot for this community to heal,” Representative Dusty Johnson said.

But Johnson says he’s impressed to see people coming together during this devastating time.

“You never get to decide when you get hit by a tornado or some other natural disaster, you don’t get to decide that but you do get to decide how you respond to that challenge and Burke made the decision to be Burke strong and that is really shown today,” Johnson said.

So while the storm took its toll, it’s leaving this community stronger than before.

“The city is working with the school, trying to make sure we get everything back to at least no worse than what it was and hopefully better for the future and there’s a lot of talk about making some changes that would be beneficial and make it a better place than it was before,” Glover said.