Representative Dusty Johnson reflects on the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — We are quickly approaching one year since the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. That day, Congress was forced to temporarily halt the counting of 2020 Electoral College votes, as rioters forced their way in.

When the assault happened on January 6th, 2021, many people inside the Capitol were terrified. Representative Dusty Johnson says what he felt was anger.

“Of course, I was upset to see our nation’s shrine to democracy the U.S. Capitol, I mean this is where we come together to solve problems not through violence or through yelling or screaming but through working together. To see that under attack, to see that as part of a riot, that was hard to watch,” Rep. Johnson said.

While Representative Johnson says he was not on the house floor when people flooded in, if he was even four minutes late heading to his office he could have been in danger.

“You could see the police become overwhelmed. They lost control of the situation relatively quickly so we started getting word in our office that we needed to prepare,” Rep. Johnson said.

Hundreds of people face charges for the attack with investigations continuing. Representative Johnson believes there are still questions that need answers.

“I think there are people who have to answer for that. Why were we so under prepared on January 6th? Who made that call? And have they been fired? The fact is that we have had a lot of investigations but we are still no closer to answering that question than we were a year ago and that is a damn shame,” Rep. Johnson said.

However, he believes there is opportunity to learn.

“We cannot continue to lurch from lawlessness to lawlessness in this country if we don’t learn from experiences like last year, shame on us,” Rep. Johnson said.