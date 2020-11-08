Representation matters: Significance of Kamala Harris becoming Vice President-elect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Kamala Harris has made history. The country had never had a woman, or a Black woman, for that matter, as Vice President-elect. That history-making has not gone unseen here in South Dakota.

Representation matters.

“I think seeing a Black woman in office as madam Vice President, I think, is huge. Especially for me as being a Black woman, especially for young women, my girls, for example, to see someone they can see themselves in,” Sioux Falls business owner Del’Inkka Beaudion said.

“To see a Black woman go to such a high place, to see her fight for so many struggles, just to be able to win in the end and she’s still going to go higher than this, I believe. As our Vice President, I think she’s going to continue to uplift Black people and you seen it, even in the votes. She was able to get so many Black voters out,” USF student Binta Raet said.

“It’s going to open a lot of eyes for people to be able to say that, wow, for this to be so monumental, for them to see that, why is it, why is she the first? Let’s examine ourselves, let’s examine our board rooms, let’s examine our positions of power and to see that what we can do to make this more equal,” Beaudion said.

Del’Inkka Beaudion, a business owner in Sioux Falls, says Harris inspires her and her daughters to continue raising their voices.

“It shows representation and it shows them opportunity and allows them to see themselves in that position and know that there are no limitations on their excellence,” Beaudion said.

Binta Raet, a freshman at USF, finds inspiration in Harris as she works toward her own goals.

“I am also studying criminal justice, as she was, and she was such a powerful attorney. She really knows how to command a room and how to respect people, but to still get what she wants. And I think that’s something we need in the political realm right now, somebody who knows how to fight for what they believe in,” Raet said.

Tonight Harris vowed to start a trend.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said in her speech Saturday night. “Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities and to the children of our country, regardless of your gender.”

Beaudion says she’s looking forward to what Harris will bring to Washington.

“I know that we’re going to have to make sure that she says what she’s going to do for us as Black people, as a community, as for women. I think it’s huge, we have to hold her accountable and I know that I have to hold myself accountable, even on the lower level of just here in Sioux Falls. What am I going to do to be able to help my community,” Beaudion said.

Harris is 56 years old. She is also the first South Asian Vice President-elect.