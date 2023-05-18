BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is reportedly considering a run for President of the United States.

According to CBS News, Burgum is “nearing a decision to launch a dark-horse bid for the White House, and has begun hiring political consultants who have advised previous Republican presidential campaigns, according to GOP sources familiar with the planning.”

The network also stated that Burgum would rely on his extensive personal wealth and financial network in a presidential campaign, according to Republican sources.

In a meeting with the Forum Editorial Board, Burgum acknowledged that a presidential run has been on his mind.

CBS noted in their article that Burgum grew his small business, Great Plains Software, into a $1 billion software company that was eventually acquired by Microsoft. According to his advisors, the North Dakotan stayed on as senior vice president after the corporation retained his company’s workers in North Dakota.

Burgum has served as the 33rd Governor of North Dakota since 2016 and is currently serving his second term after he was reelected in 2020 with 65% of the vote over Shelley Lenz.

KX News was referred to Red Tack Strategy, a national campaign strategy firm, that has assisted presidential and gubernatorial candidates in the past and is believed to be working with Burgum. As of now, they have not yet responded for further comment.