PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two Rapid City Police Department officers fired 15 bullets and killed an armed burglary suspect in a Rapid City home on March 26.

The Chief Deputy Attorney General ruled both officers were justified in firing their weapons and using lethal force. Barney Leroy Peoples Jr. died at the scene.

Authorities say a homeowner called to report a burglary into his home after returning from out of state. The homeowner told officers he believed someone was upstairs and he kept several guns in the top floor area of his house.

The report says officers announced themselves as police and issued commands for anyone inside to make themselves known. After pushing the upstairs bedroom door open, officers reported an armed man with a scoped rifle pointed at the first officer.

When the first officer moved, the rifle was pointed at a second exposed officer who fired his pistol at the man and the first officer fired multiple times from around the door, hitting Peoples Jr. multiple times.

A DCI investigation found 15 9mm casings on the scene and a semi-automatic .22 caliber scoped rifle that Peoples Jr. had in his possession with one round chambered in the weapon.

A drug and blood alcohol test on Peoples Jr. came back positive for meth and a BAC of .053.