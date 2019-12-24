Report: Pine Ridge homicide victim shot in back of head

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Court documents show that a man accused in a homicide on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation shot the victim in the back of the head after telling people about his desire to kill someone.

Twenty-six-year-old Colton Bagola is charged with second degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear. Bagola was arrested Friday in Rapid City after a brief standoff with law enforcement.

The affidavit cites witnesses who said they heard Bagola tell people he was “wanting to kill somebody” and he “needed to take a soul.”

