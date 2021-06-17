Report of several gunshots leads to drug arrests in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -A report of shots fired led to four arrests on drug charges.

Sioux Falls Police say just before midnight they got a report of several gunshots in a neighborhood near the PREMIER Center.

Officers found 13 casings just north of Madison and Burnside. However, there were no reports of injuries of damage.

Witnesses in the area saw a white car speed away.

Officers caught up with a vehicle that matched the description a short time later.

While police are still working to figure out if the four people in the car had anything to do with the gunshots, police say meth was found in the car. All four face drug charges.

Investigators say Marco Sherman, who was a passenger, had a gun and tried running from police. He faces additional charges.