Report: Nebraska, Iowa sustained billions in weather losses

KELO Nebraska Flooding

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A federal report says Nebraska suffered more than $3.4 billion in losses from disastrous weather last year while the toll was $1.9 billion in neighboring Iowa.

The bomb cyclone in March caused most of the damage. The report says the rain and snowmelt runoff led to record flooding in eastern Nebraska and in Iowa.

The Nebraska drought of 2012 was the state’s costliest weather disaster on record, causing an estimated $4 billion in losses. Iowa’s costliest year was 1993, when the state sustained more than $11 billion in losses, mostly from flooding.

