SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group reviewing the childcare crisis in Sioux Falls and beyond has wrapped up an eight-month study and presented its findings and some potential solutions Monday night.

The Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative includes a number of organizations and nonprofits that looked closely at the problems in childcare. Some of the primary objectives involve developing a strategy for funding, building a better understanding of the industry, improving workforce challenges and engaging parents.

The first step of the Childcare Collaborative is to understand the issue, according to childcare coordinator Rana DeBoer.

“What are the unique needs for childcare in our Sioux Falls community, and then of course stepping up to say, what are other communities within the state and also within the region, what are they doing to help solve for that?” DeBoer said.

DeBoer says there are enough providers but not enough workers to open up more childcare spots.

“It’s a challenge in workforce for both the providers in being able to attract talented folks at a healthy wage,” DeBoer said.

She describes the balance of raising childcare costs to compensate workers more and affordability for families as a catch-22.

“To be able to offer those healthy wages and benefits, and then you get stuck on those rates being too high for parents to be able to afford the care,” she said.

Mayor Paul TenHaken spoke at the meeting, and says affordable childcare is one of the most complicated issues in Sioux Falls, especially as the city grows.

“It’s really a collaborative solution that you’re going to have to come up with to solve some of the childcare challenges that we’re facing in our society right now,” he said.

They say there is not just one solution to the complex issue, but creating a hub for multiple partners to work together and a place where families can find information is a good start.

“It’s a very fragmented approach. For instance, if you needed childcare access, where do you start? You start going on Facebook, putting out a post, you start going to different groups. You don’t know where to start with this challenge, so having one central point of contact I think is a great thing that we need to look at to determine how we can help people access this very complicated system,” TenHaken said.

They also encourage businesses to work with their employees to find solutions or benefits that can help with the crisis.

“What are the needs of their workforce and create that conditions inside their environment, whether that’s flexibility, supporting to pay for a portion of those childcare tuition rates,” DeBoer said.

Click here if you’d like to take a look at the full report.