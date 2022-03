BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota sex offender is back behind bars on Wednesday, this time facing federal charges.

The 25-year-old served prison time for sexually exploiting a 15 and 16-year-old girl in Minnehaha County.

He is now accused of producing child pornography.

Court papers say the victims are both under the age of 18.

According to the sex offender registry, he is currently staying in the Brookings County Jail.